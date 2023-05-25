They were in the top six of the Championship for much of the 2022-23 season, but just like the season prior, Blackburn Rovers faltered in the second half of the campaign and faded away.

A change of manager last summer from Tony Mowbray to Jon Dahl Tomasson could not push that familiar curse and sinking feeling away - at the beginning of March they'd won four on the spin and sat in fourth position, only to drop out of the play-off spots completely after just one victory out of their next 10 outings.

It's now set to be all change at Ewood Park this summer - the long-serving Bradley Dack has departed as a free agent, Ben Brereton Diaz will head to sunny Spain for absolutely nothing and the club have to bring money in from sales or sell-on clauses to spend on transfer fees in order to spend.

Let's take a look at two players who could help Rovers in that respect by being sold and therefore follow Dack out of the door in Lancashire following his six years of service.

Tayo Edun

Not seen in the first-team since January, it would hardly be a shock if Edun were to depart this summer.

Signed from Lincoln City for £500,000 in the summer of 2021, Edun was competing at left-back with Harry Pickering and under Tony Mowbray he was getting his fair share of minutes.

However, Tomasson has clearly favoured Pickering and that has left Edun either picking up cameo appearances off the bench or being left out entirely, playing just 13 times in all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

Potential January moves to Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City did not materialise and he had to sit and suffer and watch his team-mates get chances - both the Addicks and the Bluebirds remain monitoring his situation this summer though according to LancsLive so the 25-year-old may be about to get game-time elsewhere.

Thomas Kaminski

Not too long ago, Blackburn fans would have been completely against the idea of selling the Belgian stopper, who won the club's Player of the Year award in his debut season in 2020-21.

But having injured himself midway through this past season, he could not retain his spot in the starting 11 ahead of Aynsley Pears, who kept his place in Tomasson's side and looks potentially set to be his first-choice going forward.

30-year-old Kaminski is contracted at Ewood Park until the summer of 2025 and will likely want first-team football to keep his spot in Belgium's international squad despite only being a backup goalkeeper, so you can see him being one of the players that Rovers looks to cash in on and also someone himself who will be eyeing up an exit.