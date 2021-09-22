2 Blackburn Rovers players who could do with being loaned out in January

The summer transfer window ended up being a rather quiet one for Blackburn Rovers, with only five new players joining the club.

But while the overriding concern from that will be lack of depth the club have been left with, and the failure to secure a replacement for Adam Armstrong, there are other issues for Rovers to face as well.

One such issue, is the lack of loans that were secured for some of the clubs younger players, with only a small number securing moves away for more regular game time.

As a result, there are now several players who have missed out on the chance of an experience of first-team football, and could now be on the fringes at Ewood Park for the next few months.

That is something the club will surely want to rectify in January, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look, at two Blackburn players who could benefit from a loan move, once the transfer window reopens.

Connor McBride

One Blackburn player who is surely already eyeing up a loan move for the second half of this season, is Connor McBride.

The striker enjoyed a prolific debut campaign for Blackburn’s Under 23s last season after joining from Celtic, and was linked with a loan move to Doncaster during the summer, although no deal ultimately materialised.

But with Danny Butterworth looking like the striker who, in the absence of a new centre forward signing, will be competing with Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher for that spot in the lineup – making four appearances this season in comparison to McBride, who has yet to feature – it could be the latter who benefits most from a loan move at the turn of the year.

Lenni Cirino

The recent signings of Harry Pickering and Tayo Edun means that left-back is one area where Blackburn do not appear to be short on strong options at this moment in time.

As a result, another player who could be worth considering for a loan move is Lenni Cirino, with the 18-year-old having already caught the eye for the club’s Under 23s in the last couple of seasons.

Indeed, some promising performances for the first-team during pre-season suggest the 18-year-old could be ready for some more regular senior challenges, and securing that for him early in his career when the market reopens in January, could certainly to benefit his development moving forward.