2 Blackburn Rovers players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

The summer transfer window is likely to be a fascinating one at Blackburn Rovers.

Following the appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson earlier this week, the club are now set to embark on a new era, and the former Danish striker will be keen to put his own stamp on the squad at Ewood Park.

That could mean that some players who are currently on the books at Blackburn will be moved on over the course of the next few weeks.

In the case of some players, that may turn out to be a good thing, since some could benefit from temporary moves away from the club, in order to benefit from more regular game time.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Rovers players who the club could consider sending out on loan during the summer transfer window.

Danny Butterworth

Following a prolific spell with Blackburn at youth level, Butterworth has already made a number of sporadic appearances for the first-team, though he is still waiting for his first senior goal for the club.

The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Fleetwood, but managed just a single goal in 17 appearances for Fleetwood. Even so, Blackburn have taken up their option to extend his contract until the summer of 2023 already this summer.

As a result, a loan move for the first half of next season for Butterworth could make sense, so Rovers can assess his form one more time to determine whether they want to extend his stay long term, or move him on either in January, at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Jake Garrett

One Blackburn player who is seemingly already attracting loan interest this summer, is midfielder Jake Garrett.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Rovers, but it is already being reported that a number of League One sides are keen on a temporary deal for the exciting young prospect.

Given his lack of opportunities so far, the chance to experience regular first-team football could mean a move is worth considering, although given the lack of senior options Blackburn currently have in the centre of the park, any such move would likely have to come later in the window.