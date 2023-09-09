Highlights Blackburn Rovers had an active summer, bringing in young talent and offloading players to make extra cash. They let Bradley Dack go to Sunderland for free.

Here we are. It's been a matter of days since the closure of the summer transfer window, and what a window it was. Late deals, no deals, hijacked deals, deals that couldn't get done in time, and whatever the summer equivalent of a partridge in a pear tree is.

Blackburn Rovers had a fairly active summer. They were able to bring in young, promising talent in the form of Andrew Moran, Semir Telalovic, and Niall Ennis.

They were also able to offload players to offload players, like Ashley Phillips and Adetayo Edun, to make a bit of extra cash. That's on top of the wages they will have saved themselves from paying by letting Bradley Dack go to Sunderland, on a free transfer.

The club's biggest loss of the summer was, of course, Ben Brereton Diaz. He ended up going to Villarreal for free, which will have been disappointing as they could have got some money for him had they have been willing to let him go earlier.

These two players were ones that looked like they were going to go, but they never did.

Adam Wharton

The young midfielder was the subject of heavy interest from various Premier League clubs. London-based clubs Crystal Palace and Brentford reportedly had an interest in the 19-year-old, according to Alan Nixon.

The journalist also reported that fellow Premier League team Wolves actually submitted a £12 million bid for the midfielder. The bid was said to be later on in the window, and it wasn't close to the club's valuation of £20 million for their young star.

They price him at that range due to Bristol City's Alex Scott's sale to AFC Bournemouth for a very similar amount of money.

He has another four years left on his deal with Rovers, and the amount of Championship experience that he has, at such a young age, makes him an expensive teenager.

But with the financial power that goes across England's top division, there was an expectation that, like Scott, someone would pay up. But nobody did.

Sam Gallagher

The striker does have an option in his contract that will allow Blackburn to extend his stay with the club by another year, at the end of the season. But, with the risk of them potentially not wanting to keep him on, it was a bit of a surprise that the club didn't act on the interest in him.

Nixon reported that both Coventry City and Stoke City had interest in the 27-year-old.

Rovers acquired him for a fee close to £5 million, back in 2019. It was reported that they were looking to break even on their asset, if they were going to let him go. Neither Championship side wanted to pay that much money for him.

With the risk of him potentially leaving for free, in July 2024, Rovers might look back and wished that they'd cashed in, if things don't go as well for Gallagher this year.