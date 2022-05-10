2 Blackburn Rovers players to watch out for next season

It looks as though the 2022/23 season will be one of rather considerable change at Blackburn Rovers.

There will of course, be a new manager in the dugout, with Tony Mowbray having already confirmed that he will be leaving the club in the summer, when his contract at Ewood Park expires.

Meanwhile, there are also set to be some significant changes in the playing squad, with a number of individuals seeing their own deals come to an end, or returning to their parent clubs after loan spells with Rovers.

As a result, there could be a rather considerable burden on those who look set to stay at Ewood Park, to keep the club competitive next season.

Can you get at least 20% on this end of season Blackburn Rovers quiz?

1 of 25 Who did Blackburn Rovers face on the opening day of the 2021/22 season? Cardiff City Bristol City Birmingham City Swansea City

So with that in mind, we’ve picked out two Blackburn players who will be well worth keeping an eye on during the 2022/23 campaign, right here.

Sam Gallagher

It seems Blackburn may be about to lose their top scorer for the second summer in a row, with Ben Brereton-Diaz heavily linked with a move to top-flight football.

If the Chile international is indeed to head down the same route taken by Adam Armstrong 12 months ago, then the pressure may well be on Sam Gallagher to step up and keep the goals flowing for Rovers.

The striker was Rovers second highest scorer this season, finding the net on nine occasions – with the club unbeaten in the nine games in which he did so – and with Gallagher also proving one of the club’s standout performers of the second half of the campaign, the 26-year-old could have a big part to play for Blackburn next season.

Dilan Markanday

After a prolific record for Tottenham at youth level put him on the fringes of Spurs’ first-team, Markanday arrived at Blackburn on a permanent basis to a great deal of excitement back in January.

However, an injury on debut at Hull kept Markanday out until the final day of the season, when the young attacker made an encouraging as a second half substitute in victory at Birmingham.

Blackburn and Markanday – who seemingly made this move in search of regular first-team football – will hope that is a sign of what is to come, and given how Rovers struggled in attack in the second half of last season, it will be intriguing to see how different things might have been for the club’s play-off push, had the 20-year-old not picked up that injury so early in his Ewood Park career.