One Blackburn Rovers player who is certain to be the subject of plenty of speculation in the summer transfer window, is Sammie Szmodics.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed an incredible 2023/24 campaign for the Ewood Park club, scoring 33 goals in all competitions, his best individual season by some distance.

As a result of that form, there will surely be a number of other teams who show an interest in the Republic of Ireland international this summer.

However, Blackburn themselves, will not see it as a certainty that he leaves in the next few months.

There are still two years remaining on his contract at Ewood Park, with the option to extend that deal by a further year as well.

Meanwhile, they still have money to spend from the club record sale of Adam Wharton back in the winter window, and the sell-on fee for when David Raya's move to Arsenal becomes permanent.

All of that means they are under no pressure to sell Szmodics this summer, and so can demand a high price for him, which clubs may be hesitant to pay now that he is 28-years-old already.

Even so, while that means there is a chance that he will stay at Blackburn this summer, there are likely to be others who will be leaving Ewood Park in that period.

Indeed, selling those individuals could even ease the pressure further on Rovers, when it comes to the future of their talisman.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two players other than Szmodics who could well be set to leave Blackburn this summer, right here.

Sam Gallagher

Back in the January transfer window, Ipswich Town were heavily credited with an interest in signing Gallagher, although ultimately no deal materialised.

However, it is now being reported that the Tractor Boys are still interested in signing the striker, in the wake of their promotion to the Premier League.

In the circumstances, that could well make a deal appealing for all concerned. Gallagher has never been the most prolific of strikers, and is one of the higher earners in the Blackburn squad. He is also into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, so this could be the club's last chance to cash in on him.

Given Ipswich are now in a financially stronger position following their promotion, they could also make a better offer to Rovers for the 28-year-old, which they could be tempted to accept, considering the financial boost it would provide.

Meanwhile, Gallagher himself would no doubt be keen to show what he can do in the Premier League, meaning this could be a deal that works well for all involved.

Leo Wahlstedt

Wahlstedt endured a difficult debut campaign with Blackburn after being brought in last summer, following the departure of Thomas Kaminski.

The Swede never looked comfortable when deputising for Aynsley Pears, making a number of costly errors.

As a result, it seems as though he could already soon be moved on, with reports from Denmark claiming that Rovers have agreed to sell the goalkeeper to Aarhus for €1million.

It is now thought to be down to Wahlstedt himself, to decide whether he wants to make that move.

Given he has struggled in England, and would likely be facing another season as second choice at best, the opportunity of making that move could be appealing to him.

Indeed, the fact Blackburn appear to have accepted that bid suggests their stance on him is pretty clear, and so Wahlstedt himself may feel he is better off moving to another club where he has more of a chance of playing a significant role.

Considering that would obviously boost Rovers financially as well, this is another agreement that could well be best for everyone involved.