2 Blackburn Rovers player who could be pushing for a recall this weekend

Blackburn Rovers will look to get their push for a Championship play-off place back on track on Saturday afternoon, when they host fellow top-six hopefuls Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Three straight draws for Tony Mowbray’s side were followed by a dismal 3-0 defeat away at Derby County last weekend, leaving Rovers tenth in the Championship table, albeit only three points adrift of the play-off places.

Bristol City meanwhile go into the game seventh in the second-tier standings, just one point behind sixth-placed Preston, despite winning just one of their last seven league games.

It seems therefore, as though there could be a chance for Rovers to take advantage of the Robins’ underwhelming recent form, given the impressive home record Mowbray’s side possess, losing just three of 19 league games at Ewood Park this season.

But coming off such a disappointing performance of their own at Pride Park last time out, Mowbray may well be inclined to make some changes to his side to give them the best possible chance of picking up all three points this weekend.

Here, we take a look at two Blackburn players who could be in line for a recall to the starting XI as a result of that.

Darragh Lenihan

One player who will almost certainly return to Blackburn’s starting lineup on Saturday afternoon, is Darragh Lenihan.

The centre back has missed Rovers’ last two games due to suspension, having picked up a tenth yellow card of the season during the recent goalless draw with Stoke City.

That suspension is now over however, and given fragility Blackburn have shown in their back four in his absence – something not helped by an injury to fellow centre back Derrick Williams – it would be a big surprise if he was not to return to the side against Bristol City, given the presence and leadership he provides for that backline when he is in the side.

Bradley Johnson

Another player who could be in line for a recall come Saturday afternoon, is central midfielder Bradley Johnson.

The summer signing has dropped to the bench for each of Rovers last two games, but has made an encouraging impact as a substitute in both, including scoring a 95th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Swansea.

That may be enough to secure Johnson a place in the side from the start this weekend, particularly given the lack of a second out and out holding midfielder player to partner Lewis Travis in the centre of the park appeared to hinder, and indeed cost, Rovers significantly at Derby last time out, when Johnson was only brought on in place of Travis at a time when Blackburn already found themselves chasing the game at 2-0 down.