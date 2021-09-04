2 Blackburn Rovers dilemmas that will be playing on Tony Mowbray’s mind over the international break

On the pitch, it’s been a fairly strong start to the season for Blackburn Rovers.

With eight points and just one defeat from their five league games so far, Tony Mowbray’s side go into the September international break tenth in the Championship table.

However, there will no doubt be a number of issues for Mowbray to think about during this break in competitive action, as he looks to engineer a strong campaign for the Ewood Park club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at two problems Blackburn are currently facing, that Mowbray may want to address sooner rather later.

No Adam Armstrong replacement

In the end, Blackburn completed the signings of five senior players during the summer transfer window, although none of those signings, were centre forwards.

Given Rovers had sold last season’s 29-goal top scorer Adam Armstrong to Southampton earlier in the month, that does feel somewhat surprising.

As a result, with Mowbray’s side having struggled for other sources of goals last season, much of the pressure currently looks to be on attacking duo Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher – who scored 15 between them last season – to fill the goalscoring void left by Armstrong.

As a result, you wonder whether Mowbray may now be tempted to dip into the free agent market in the next few weeks, in search of an extra centre forward to potentially supply some additional firepower for the Ewood Park side.

A long list of expiring player contracts

Armstrong was one of 11 senior players who left Ewood Park at the end of last season, and right now, Rovers are facing the prospect of another exodus next summer.

As things stand, there are nine senior players – including key men such as Brereton, Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell, Thomas Kaminski and captain Darragh Lenihan – whose contracts at Ewood Park are due to come to an end when the campaign concludes.

Add in the four loan players Rovers have until the end of this season, and it seems they may have even more players to replace next summer, than they did this time around.

That is something they may have to do without the funds from a player such as Armstrong, and given their recruitment drive with those finances available was not entirely convincing, agreeing new contracts for current players could well be vital for the longer term future of the club.