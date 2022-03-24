2 Blackburn Rovers dilemmas facing Tony Mowbray during this international break

There are plenty of issues for Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray to consider over the course of the March international break.

Although his side currently sit sixth in the Championship table, a run of just two wins from their last 11 matches, combined with games in hand for the teams behind them, means their place in the play-offs is currently out of their control.

Given how strong a position they were in earlier in the campaign, that is likely to be putting a considerable amount of pressure on Mowbray to get things back on track at Ewood Park.

There are however, a number of issues that the Rovers boss will have to address, if he is to have a chance of doing that.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas facing Mowbray at Blackburn during the international break, right here.

Goals

One issue that has been hanging over Blackburn and Mowbray over recent months, is their struggle to find the back of the net, something that had not been the case in the first half of the season.

Since the turn of the year however, Rovers have scored just six goals in 15 league games, with three of those coming in one half against Derby, something which has inevitably made the wins needed to remain in the promotion race, hard to come by.

As a result, Mowbray will no doubt be using this international break, to try and find a route back to goal, which if he is unsuccessful with, will only see Rovers’ results continue to falter, and his own position come under increasing scrutiny.

Getting players back fit

One issue that has not helped Mowbray and Blackburn in the past few weeks, is the sheer number of injuries to senior players, something he will be hopeful this break gives him some respite from.

Darragh Lenihan and Reda Khadra have both been forced to pull out of international duty this week due to injury, while Ben Brereton-Diaz has travelled to Chile for their World Cup qualifiers despite not playing since February due to an ankle injury, leaving Rovers with a nervous wait over their top scorer.

Meanwhile, Ryan Nyambe, Tayo Edun, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Ian Poveda, Dilan Markanday and Daniel Ayala are all longer term absentees. Mowbray will therefore be keen to see at least some of those back available after the break, to ensure some extra depth throughout the squad, that could make them a great threat in the run-in than they have been recently.