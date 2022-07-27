2 Blackburn Rovers dilemmas facing Tomasson ahead of QPR clash

Jon Dahl Tomasson is set to take charge of his first competitive game as Blackburn Rovers head coach on Saturday afternoon, as his side host QPR at Ewood Park.

Following his appointment earlier in the summer, Tomasson will no doubt be desperate for a strong start to life in his new role, as he aims to build on his new side’s eighth place finish in the Championship last season.

However, that is unlikely to be easy against a QPR side who are also under new management, after Michael Beale replaced Mark Warburton at the helm earlier in the summer.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Blackburn dilemmas facing Tomasson ahead of that clash with QPR, right here.

How to use Bradley Dack

It has been a frustrating pre-season for the Blackburn talisman, as he looks to get finally get a full campaign under his belt, after the last three were blighted so badly by injury.

The Rovers talisman has managed to play just 60 minutes of friendly action during the campaign, with Tomasson since admitting it is unlikely that the attacker will be ready to start Saturday’s clash with QPR, as he continues to build his fitness.

But given that 60 minutes was enough for Dack to show his killer instinct around the penalty area by heading in a winner against Lincoln, it is likely Tomasson will want to get something out of him this weekend, meaning the new Rovers boss arguably face a tricky call about when and how to use him.

QPR’s attacking threat

It is not just his own’s injury situation that will give Tomasson something to think about, but QPR’s as well.

With Beale having recently revealed that Chris Willock is back in training and in contention to feature at Ewood Park, and that new signings Tyler Roberts and Taylor Richards are also available, there is plenty of attacking spark in this QPR side, especially with Ilias Chair also in the mix.

That is something that would give most Championship defences plenty to think about, meaning Tomasson will have a big job on his hands organising a Blackburn back line that is short on numbers, after so failing to replace central defensive duo Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke in the transfer window.