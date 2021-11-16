2 Birmingham City youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Birmingham City have one of the oldest squads in the Championship this season, but they also have some really exciting talents who are nearing first-team football.

The Blues are currently 15th in the table but are just four points from the much-desired play-off positions.

Lee Bowyer’s side will be hoping to keep pace with the teams striving for the division’s top-six, but if the season ends up with mid-table mediocrity, then The Blues boss could look to integrate a couple of his more youthful players into the squad.

Here, we take a look at two players at Birmingham who look set for a very bright future…

Jobe Bellingham

Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe looks like he can emerge as a star player in the future.

Still only 16 years old, the younger Bellingham brother has four goals in six games with the club’s U18s and has played twice for the club’s U23s in Premier League 2.

The young winger has also been named on the bench at first-team level for The Blues, during EFL Cup clashes with Colchester United and Fulham.

The exciting winger also represents England at U17 level at present, and like his brother, he is destined for a brilliant career.

Marcel Oakley

Closer to the first-team is right-back Marcel Oakley, who has just turned 19 years old.

The Birmingham-born full-back has played six times in Premier League 2 this season, chipping in with an assist in a game against Southampton.

Oakley also has two games in the EFL Trophy on his CV, and he even found the back of the net in the first round against Colchester United.

The young defender made his Championship debut just before that international break when he played 85 minutes during a 2-1 defeat to Reading.

Oakley has the tenacity, attacking drive and defensive intelligence to thrive as a modern-day full-back and will be seeking more first-team opportunities as the season progresses.