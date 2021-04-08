2 Birmingham City wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

Birmingham City will be hoping they can pull further clear of the relegation zone in the Championship at the earliest of opportunities.

The Blues had previously been in serious danger of dropping into the bottom-three, but have since shown much-needed improvement in the second-tier under the management of Lee Bowyer.

Birmingham have lost just once in their last four matches, whilst also being unbeaten in their two most recent games, after beating Swansea City and holding high-flying Brentford to a goalless draw on Tuesday evening.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead, as the club potentially look at signing new players ahead of the 2021/22 season.

But there could also be some of the club’s younger players that are looking to force themselves into the starting XI on a regular basis in the near future.

We take a look at TWO Birmingham City wonderkids that we could see emerge and save the club a considerable amount on transfer fees this summer.

Steve Seddon

Seddon can still be classed as a ‘wonderkid’, with the left-back still only being 23. The defender has made just two senior appearances in all competitions this season, and has often been behind the likes of Kristian Pedersen in the pecking order.

But with Pedersen’s contract with the club set to expire in the summer of 2022, Seddon could be given his opportunity to impress in the starting XI on a more frequent basis moving forwards into next year’s campaign.

He has previously been out on loan with AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth, and will be eager to prove himself at a higher level at the earliest of opportunities.

If he can replicate the types of performances that he had previously shown with Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon, then he’s a player that the club can rely on for a number of years.

Jayden Reid

Reid has been with Birmingham City since 2019, but has only made four senior appearances for the Blues’ first-team this season.

The forward had previously been on the books with the likes of Manchester United and Swansea City as a youngster, and will be eager to make a good impression at the earliest of opportunities.

Reid spent a season on loan with Barrow last season, but is currently playing his football with League Two side Walsall, and has made 11 appearances for them in all competitions this term, although the majority of those outings have been from the substitutes bench.

His contract with Birmingham is set to expire in the summer of 2021, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll be offered a new contract in the near future.

If he can impress in the first-team, then Reid could be the ideal long-term replacement for both Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan.