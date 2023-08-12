Highlights Neil Etheridge is likely to replace John Ruddy in goal for Birmingham City, as Ruddy may be leaving for Luton Town.

Birmingham City ready themselves for the visit of Leeds United to St. Andrews on Saturday as the Blues prepare for their first home game of the season.

John Eustace’s men come into this game off a 1-1 draw away at Swansea City last weekend, a game in which Birmingham looked set to claim all three points after Siriki Dembele’s goal at the interval.

However, Jerry Yates netted his first Swansea goal of the campaign, and the game ended all square.

But the Blues have claimed their first win of the season, as they eased past Cheltenham Town 2-0 thanks to a double from Juninho Bacuna to book their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Now, after two games of the season and heading into their first at home, Eustace may have some key decisions to make as they prepare to face Leeds, who drew with Cardiff City last weekend.

What 2 Birmingham City tweaks could John Eustace make to the starting XI?

As the game against Leeds gets ever closer, here at Football League World, we have looked at two tweaks Eustace could make to his side for this encounter.

Neil Etheridge for John Ruddy

One change that seems likely for Birmingham this weekend is Neil Etheridge coming into the team in place of John Ruddy.

Ruddy has been Birmingham’s number one since he arrived at the club, only missing a handful of games towards the back end of last season.

But it now seems that at the age of 36, Ruddy could be in line for another shot in the Premier League as Luton Town grow closer to signing him.

It has been revealed that a deal has been agreed between Birmingham and the Hatters for around £750,000. The deal is on hold as the Blues wait to find a suitable replacement, but that means he is likely not going to play against Leeds and Eustace will surely turn to Etheridge.

The 33-year-old has been with the club for a few seasons now and has been a regular starter in the past but lost his place for a number of reasons.

Etheridge started in the cup win over Cheltenham, and until the club finds a replacement for Ruddy, he is likely going to be the first choice at the club - starting on Saturday.

Juninho Bacuna to start

In the game against Swansea, Eustace gave the majority of his new signings a start, meaning players like Juninho Bacuna had to watch from the sidelines.

But the 26-year-old got his chance in midweek against Cheltenham, and he didn’t disappoint, as he grabbed both goals in that game to ensure the Blues went through.

Birmingham are said to have a couple of injury concerns heading into this game, with Tyler Roberts nursing a groin complaint and Keshi Anderson said to have picked up an issue.

Therefore, after his performance in midweek, which earned rave reviews from his manager, Bacuna may be given a start in the game against Leeds as the Blues boss possibly looks to tighten up the midfield.

Bacuna was an important member of the team last season, appearing in 43 Championship games, but with new additions, he may not be considered a regular now. The player will want to prove that isn’t the case by continuing his Carabao Cup performance.