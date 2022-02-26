2 Birmingham City team dilemmas facing Lee Bowyer ahead of Huddersfield clash

Birmingham City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Terriers are unbeaten in 16 games and head to the West Midlands sitting in the play-offs, so it’s going to be a very tough test for Lee Bowyer’s men, who have been inconsistent in recent weeks.

Despite those mixed results, there have been a few positive performances from Blues in recent weeks, with several of the January recruits making a big impact in particular.

So, Bowyer will feel his team are capable of getting results, and here we look at TWO dilemmas he has going into the fixture…

Does Lukas Jutkiewicz start?

The big man has been restricted to the role of a sub for the past month or so on the whole, with Lyle Taylor impressing since joining.

And, whilst we wouldn’t suggest dropping the striker, that doesn’t mean Jutkiewicz can’t come into the XI. Bowyer may decide to go with a more attacking side at St. Andrew’s, which could see Jutkiewicz start.

He will give the team a different dimension with his physicality and could ensure Blues have another attacking threat.

Whether to risk any injured players

A key reason for Blues’ struggles has been the ridiculous injury crisis Bowyer has had to contend with.

Pleasingly, the boss hinted in the week that several who were on the sidelines are close to a return, including Tahith Chong, Scott Hogan and Marc Roberts.

Bringing the latter into the XI will be tempting given the lack of defensive options and it will be interesting to see if Bowyer can get him in the side.