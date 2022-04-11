2 Birmingham City summer transfer decisions facing Lee Bowyer when the window opens

Birmingham City’s inconsistent season continued as they were beaten by Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

The result leaves Lee Bowyer’s side 18th in the table, but with the bottom three so far behind, the reality is that Blues have little to play for over the coming weeks.

Therefore, key figures at the club, including the boss, will have one eye on the summer window, with Bowyer surely hoping to be busy as he tries to build a squad that is capable of pushing for a top-half finish as a minimum.

And, here we look at TWO big transfer decisions facing Bowyer…

What to do with the loan players

Several members of the current squad are currently on loan at St. Andrew’s, so Bowyer is going to have some big calls to make.

In some cases, the situation is obvious, such as with Lyle Taylor. Blues would love to keep him and they will hope a deal can be reached with Nottingham Forest, and it’s a similar story with Onel Hernandez and Norwich.

But, it’s a different story with a few others. Does Bowyer try to bring Taylor Richards back? Will bigger clubs be in for Tahith Chong?

These are some of the questions that fans will have and it will ultimately be down to Bowyer to decide which direction the club go, but with loan players making up a lot of the squad, they need to act swiftly.

Identifying a Kristian Pedersen replacement

With his contract up in the summer, it seems inevitable that Pedersen will be leaving in the summer as fresh terms haven’t been agreed.

That will present Blues with a problem, as the Dane has been a reliable player for the team over the years and even though George Friend is decent cover, his age and fitness problems mean he can’t be relied on over a season.

So, Blues must identify a replacement and Bowyer will be keen to sort that quickly.