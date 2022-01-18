2 Birmingham City selection dilemmas Lee Bowyer is facing ahead of tonight’s clash with Fulham

Birmingham City will be looking to build upon the point that they earned in their recent clash with Preston North End when they face Fulham this evening.

A header from Scott Hogan in the closing stages of last Saturday’s showdown with the Lilywhites denied Ryan Lowe’s side victory at Deepdale.

Set to face a Fulham side tonight who have scored a remarkable total of 13 goals in their last two league games, Birmingham will need to be at their very best in order to have any chance of securing a positive result in this fixture.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against Preston, it will be interesting to see whether Blues boss Lee Bowyer opts to make any alterations to the club’s starting eleven today.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Birmingham selection dilemmas that Bowyer is facing ahead of this particular fixture…

Should Hogan be handed a start?

Brought on as a substitute during Birmingham’s meeting with Preston, Hogan managed to make an immediate impact for his side as he netted his seventh goal of the season.

Whilst new signing Onel Hernandez may be handed another opportunity to impress in tonight’s game, Bowyer may opt to draft in Hogan as a replacement for Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Jutkiewicz has failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis this season as he has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in 23 league appearances.

Providing that he is given the nod to start, Hogan could potentially retain his place in Birmingham’s side for the foreseeable future if he produces a positive display against Fulham.

Will Jobe Bellingham be given another opportunity to impress?

After being handed his professional debut during Birmingham’s FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle, Jobe Bellingham made his first league appearance for the club last weekend.

During his brief cameo display, the midfielder managed to complete three passes (as per WhoScored) as the Blues held Preston to a draw.

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

Although it would be somewhat of a shock if Bowyer decides to hand Bellingham a start in this fixture due to his lack of experience at senior level, the 16-year-old could potentially be deployed as a substitute.

By producing an encouraging performance in this fixture, Bellingham could bolster his chances of featuring regularly at senior level during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.