2 Birmingham City selection dilemmas John Eustace is facing ahead of Reading showdown

Birmingham City will be looking to build upon the point that they earned in their showdown with Blackpool last weekend when they host Reading at St Andrew’s tomorrow.

The Blues will move up to seventh in the Championship standings if they defeat the Royals in this particular clash.

Having witnessed his side’s display in the club’s clash with Blackpool, it will be interesting to see whether Birmingham head coach John Eustace opts to make any considerable alterations to his team on Friday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Birmingham selection dilemmas Eustace is facing ahead of the club’s showdown with the Royals.

Will Lukas Jutkiewicz be handed the chance to showcase his ability in this fixture?

Unable to turn to Scott Hogan for inspiration last weekend, Eustace decided to deploy Tahith Chong in a striker role alongside Troy Deeney.

Whereas Chong did hit the woodwork for Birmingham in this fixture, he may be able to have a greater influence on tomorrow’s game if he is selected to feature in midfield.

With Hogan facing a race to be fit enough to play for the Blues on Friday, Lukas Jutkiewicz may be handed the chance to showcase his ability in this fixture by Eustace.

If he does go on to make his 21st league appearance of the season, the forward will be determined to add to the 82 direct goal contributions that he has provided for Birmingham during his time at the club in this particular clash.

Could George Hall be deployed as a substitute again?

George Hall was brought on in the closing stages of Birmingham’s meeting with Blackpool and may be forced to settle for a place on the substitutes bench again due to the presence of Krystian Bielik and Hannibal Mejbri.

A product of Birmingham’s youth academy, the midfielder has managed to produce two direct goal contributions in 18 Championship appearances this season and will be confident in his ability to make a difference in a cameo role.

If he is given the chance to impress in tomorrow’s game, Hall could boost his chances of claiming a spot in the club’s starting eleven for their upcoming fixtures if he produces an eye-catching display.

