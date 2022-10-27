2 Birmingham City selection dilemmas John Eustace is facing ahead of club’s clash with QPR

Birmingham City will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Blackburn Rovers when they take on Queens Park Rangers at St Andrew’s tomorrow.

Goals from Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton sealed all three points for Rovers last weekend.

Currently 15th in the Championship, Birmingham will move into the top-half if they beat the R’s.

However, when you consider that QPR have won four of their last five league games, the Blues know that they will be in for a tough evening if they are not firing on all cylinders.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against Blackburn, it will be interesting whether Birmingham head coach John Eustace opts to make any significant alterations to his starting eleven on Friday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Birmingham selection dilemmas Eustace is facing ahead of this fixture…

Will Hannibal Mejbri return to the club’s starting eleven?

After making three consecutive starts for Birmingham, Hannibal Mejbri would have been hoping to make a difference for the club from the outset at Ewood Park.

However, the midfielder was dropped by Eustace who opted to utilise George Hall in this particular fixture.

Whereas Mejbri was brought on in the second-half of this fixture, he was unable to prevent the Blues from suffering a defeat.

Particularly impressive during Birmingham’s victory over Hull City earlier this month, the 19-year-old made six tackles and completed 24 passes in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.50.

If Mejbri is given the nod to start by Eustace tomorrow and replicates this aforementioned display, he could help Birmingham pick up a positive result against QPR.

Could Lukas Jutkiewicz be handed another opportunity to impress?

Another player who will be determined to deliver the goods for Birmingham on Friday is Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The forward has been deployed as a substitute in 12 of the 13 league games that he has participated in this season and marked his latest appearance by providing an assist for Scott Hogan’s goal against Blackburn.

Whereas it is unlikely that Jutkiewicz will be used from the outset of Friday’s fixture, Eustace ought to consider giving him another chance to impress in a cameo role.

Having been directly involved in 125 Championship goals during his career, the 33-year-old knows exactly what it takes to make a difference at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to cause issues for QPR’s defenders.

9 quickfire questions about Birmingham City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Who is the current shirt sponsor for Birmingham City? BoyleSports F&C Investments 888 Sports Mark One