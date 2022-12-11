2 Birmingham City players whose contract situation should be a priority

It has been a stronger start to this Championship season for Birmingham City than most would have anticipated before a ball was kicked.

The Blues have proven to be a solid unit under the stewardship of John Eustace, in what has been a very impressive start to his managerial career in the hot seat at St Andrew’s.

January will provide the Birmingham boss with another opportunity to strengthen and he will be assessing his options ahead of the opening of the window.

He will also start to look at a few contract situations as the season progresses, so here, we take a look at two contracts he should be prioritising…

Dion Sanderson

Of course, Dion Sanderson is currently on loan from Wolves but the Blues should be trying to turn his loan deal into a permanent move.

Given the financial situation at the club, and the collapse of Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez’s takeover, this is a deal that would surely only be financed by the departure of George Hall.

Leeds United have reportedly been preparing a bid for the exciting midfielder, something that could pave the way for the Championship side to test Wolves’ resolve when it comes to Sanderson.

The 22-year-old has been an integral starter under Eustace and provides both a reliable defensive service and real technical ability.

Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham has made some exciting steps within the club’s academy and first-team set up this season and is still just 17 years of age.

A player that has the potential to follow the successful path his brother is on, the Blues may look to try and extend his deal beyond 2024.

The exciting midfielder has played 11 times in the Championship thus far this season and should he continue to prove himself in the second tier, there will likely be interest come the end of the season.

Birmingham should look to offer the young midfielder a fresh deal during what remains of the campaign, to ensure that they can hold a high valuation should interest surface in the summer.