2 Birmingham City players who you’d imagine will want to leave St Andrew’s this summer for pastures new

Lee Bowyer has enjoyed a magnificent first few weeks in charge of Birmingham City, picking up ten points from five games.

Whilst they still have some work to do to stay in the Championship, Blues can realistically start planning for life in the second tier next season.

Given the immediate impact Bowyer has made, fans will be looking forward to what the future holds under Bowyer, and he will be eager to make his own mark on the squad when the transfer window opens in the summer.

A major overhaul could be on the cards and the support will be excited about who the former player can attract to St. Andrew’s.

However, departures are inevitable too, and here we look at TWO players who will be keen on securing moves away…

Mikel San Jose

There was huge excitement when Blues secured a deal for the former Spanish international, and you could understand why.

San Jose has played at the highest level in his career and he was an outstanding servant for Athletic Bilbao. So, at 31, there was still a hope that he would have a lot to offer.

Unfortunately, he has struggled to get to grips with the Championship and he has only played 30 minutes under Bowyer – in the only game he has lost.

So, he’s not really needed now and you can’t imagine that San Jose will want to stick around if he’s not playing. Therefore, a summer move would benefit both parties.

Adam Clayton

Another Aitor Karanka signing, Clayton also failed to live up to expectations.

Again, he is another player that Bowyer hasn’t trusted since taking over, with the 32-year-old yet to play a minute under the new boss.

The former Leeds man still has over a year left on his contract but he will surely want to playing towards the end of his career, and he knows that won’t happen at Blues.