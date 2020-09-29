2 Birmingham City players who will surely want to move before the deadline

It has been a largely positive first couple of months in charge of Birmingham City for Aitor Karanka, with the Spaniard continuing to get his feet properly under the table at St. Andrew’s.

The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss remains unbeaten in the Championship in charge of Blues, with his side picking up five points from their first three league games.

Blues, who have made nine signings thus far this transfer window, have seemingly been positively affected by their new recruits, with some making an immediate impact.

Karanka is likely to want to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes, meaning that we could see some leave the club in order to make way for new signings.

Here, we take a look at two players who will surely want to depart St. Andrew’s before the transfer window slams shut…

Agus Medina

Medina joined Birmingham from their sister club, Cornella, last summer, but he’s been unable to make an impact at St. Andrew’s thus far.

The 26-year-old has made only one start for Blues, coming in a Carabao Cup defeat to Portsmouth last term.

His only piece of action in the Championship has come against Bristol City last season, where he replaced Fran Villalba with only a minute or so to play.

He returned to Cornella on loan in January, and he’ll surely be looking for another move away with game time seemingly hard to come by at St. Andrew’s.

Geraldo Bajrami

Bajrami spent a brief spell away from St. Andrew’s last season, joining National League side Solihull Moors in February on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The National League campaign ended prematurely, though, meaning that the defender only made four appearances for Jimmy Shan’s side.

After having an opportunity of regular game time robbed from him last term, he will be eager to get out and play some games this term.