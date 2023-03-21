There is plenty of uncertainty concerning Birmingham City ahead of the summer as it remains unclear what sort of takeover deal, if any, will be agreed upon and when that could happen.

From a footballing perspective, the Blues are on course to secure their Championship status for 2022/23 as they're nine points clear of the bottom three with eight games remaining.

John Eustace will want to make more changes to his squad this summer as he looks to continue the progress that has been made at St Andrew's this season but departures are likely at the West Midlands club as well.

With that in mind, we've highlighted two Blues players that will surely be keen to depart Str Andrew's this summer...

Neil Etheridge

John Ruddy has proven a phenomenal signing for Birmingham, establishing himself as Eustace's clear first choice number one since his arrival as a free agent last summer.

That has left Neil Etheridge down the pecking order and the 33-year-old will surely be looking for a move away from St Andrew's in the upcoming window in order to find a starting role elsewhere.

There were suggestions in January that the Blues were open to letting Etheridge leave and with his contract set to expire in 2024, this summer likely represents their last chance to get a fee for him - even if it is a nominal one.

Getting him off their wage bill would be a positive move as well as, according to Capology, he is one of the highest earners at the club.

Championship duo Huddersfield Town and Stoke City were linked in the winter window, which highlights there should be a market for him should he push for a move.

George Hall

18-year-old midfielder George Hall will be eyeing a St Andrew's departure for a very different reason.

The Birmingham academy graduate is enjoying a breakthrough season at his boyhood club but has caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

Leeds United were thought to be in closing in on a deal for him in January while Liverpool are said to have been keeping tabs on the teenager as well.

He is likely to get more first team opportunities if he stays at Birmingham beyond the summer but the prospect of a move to a Premier League club will be very tempting.

In that sense, Hall is likely to be keen to leave St Andrew's in the upcoming window - for the right destination.