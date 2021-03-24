2 Birmingham City players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from St Andrew’s

It’s probably fair to say that it has been a challenging season for Birmingham City so far.

Heading into the March international break, the Blues sit 21st in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

But while the priority for newly appointed manager Lee Bowyer over the next few weeks will be ensuring the club do not drop into League One in their final eight games of the season, there may be some Birmingham players who are already starting to look towards the end of the season, and a potential move away from St Andrew’s.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two players who may well be targeting a move away from Birmingham when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Kristian Pedersen

While Birmingham are unlikely to want to lose someone with Pedersen’s influence and experience, that is something they may have to face up to if circumstances dictate.

Given he has spent his career so far playing at second-tier level in several different countries, you feel that Pedersen is likely to want to go up rather than down moving forward in his career, meaning it could be hard for the Blues to keep hold of him if they suffer relegation this season.

Indeed, with the likes of Leeds and Derby having been interested in him in the past, there may well be attention in Pedersen again this summer, from clubs who could sense an opportunity to swoop on the cheap if Birmingham are relegated, and that could make a move tempting for the Dane, who will no doubt feel he has to progress if he is to add to the debut Denmark cap he earned earlier this season.

Caolan Boyd-Munce

From an individual perspective, there can be no denying that this has been a hugely frustrating campaign for Caolan Boyd-Munce.

The 21-year-old has managed just a single appearance so far this season due to injury, and with his contract at Birmingham set to expire this summer, it may be difficult for him to earn a new deal as he continues to wait for a return to action.

As a result, the attacker will now no doubt have to consider his potential options elsewhere, in order to make sure his career does not stall, in case he is unable to secure a new deal at St Andrew’s when the campaign concludes.