2 Birmingham City players who may never put on a Blues shirt again and why

Birmingham City are set for an interesting summer ahead, as they look to prepare for another season in the Championship under the management of Lee Bowyer.

The Blues finished this year’s campaign 18th in the second-tier standings, and the club’s supporters will be pleased to see their side retain their place in the Championship for another season.

They had previously been in danger of being relegated into League One this term, but a much-needed improvement in results since Bowyer took charge saw them pull clear of the relegation-threatened teams around them in the second-tier.

With Xuandong Ren departing the club in recent months, as well as the recent announcement of the Blues’ academy having a Category 1 status, plenty of Birmingham City’s supporters will be optimistic heading towards the 2021/22 season, where they’ll be hoping their side can push for a top-half finish.

We take a look at TWO Birmingham City players who may never put on a Blues shirt again moving forwards.

Alen Halilovic

Halilovic is out of contract in the summer, and he is yet to agree a new deal with the club ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The midfielder signed for Birmingham City in 2020, and went on to make 17 appearances for the Blues in this year’s campaign, as they finished 18th in the Championship.

Birmingham have previously announced that they have offered Halilovic a new contract, but it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll commit his future to the club.

It has previously been reported that the former Barcelona midfielder has interest from clubs in Spain, Italy and Turkey heading into the summer.

Which clubs do these former Birmingham City players play for nowadays?

1 of 21 Which club does Michael Morrison play for nowadays? Cardiff City Reading Blackburn Rovers Barnsley

Connall Trueman

Trueman has been with the club since 2007, and with the Blues’ first-team since 2014. He has found regular game time with the senior squad hard to come by in recent seasons, which could hint that his long-term future lies elsewhere.

The goalkeeper has made 13 appearances for Birmingham City’s first-team, but only made one appearance for them in this year’s campaign, which came in a 5-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season.

He is out of contract with the Blues in the summer of 2022, and at the age of 25, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him depart the club when his deal expires at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.