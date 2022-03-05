2 Birmingham City players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Birmingham City seem to have been in transition ever since they were relegated from the Premier League.

There have been years of poor spending and dicing with relegation to the third tier which has severely impacted the progress being made on the pitch for the Blues.

That was certainly apparent in the January transfer window as Lee Bowyer continued to put his stamp on this Birmingham City side with limited resources.

Plenty of players left in January, including the likes of Harlee Dean, Chuks Aneke, Ivan Sanchez and Fran Villalba.

That means that comes the summer, there will be departures once again as Bowyer and Technical Director Craig Gardner look to put a squad together capable of competing at the top of the Championship, rather than the bottom.

Here, we take a look at two players who could look to move on come the end of the season.

Maxime Colin

Maxime Colin was an expensive purchase for the Blues when he arrived from Brentford in 2017 for a fee rumoured to be around £3m.

Colin has been a consistent member of the squad at St Andrews in recent years but with the club looking to overhaul the squad in the summer, Colin could be a casualty.

Colin is rumoured to be one of the higher earners at Birmingham and with Gardner looking to shift the big earners off the books to make way for younger, higher value players, Colin could be a casualty of that strategy.

Colin’s age may come into consideration this summer with the Frenchman turning 31 next season, as well as the fact that he will have a year to run on his contract. This could mean it would be the last chance for Birmingham to salvage a fee for the experienced full back.

Jeremie Bela

Jeremie Bela has been ‘Mr Reliable’ this season having been mainly deployed out of position. He’s had to play left wing-back and left full-back which is a far cry from his days as a tricky winger.

Bowyer has been persistent in playing with three at the back with wing-backs deployed as the wide outlets leaving Bela to compete for a place in an unfamiliar role.

He has played well in games this season and has picked up four assists so far but with his contract coming to an end in June, Bela could look to move on himself.

Again, at 28, Craig Gardner and Lee Bowyer could see releasing Bela as an opportunity to reduce the average age of the squad as well as the chance to bring in a player who is more familiar to the role in the formation Bowyer likes to play.

In addition to that, Bela may move on himself to be able to play in a system and position that suits his game.