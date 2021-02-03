2 Birmingham City players who may be disappointed not to have left in the January transfer window: Opinion

Birmingham City had a very eventful January transfer window, with Aitor Karanka taking the opportunity to make several changes to his squad.

Notable arrivals included Rekeem Harper, Yan Valery and Sam Cosgrove, whilst the popular Maikel Kieftenbeld left the club to the disappointment of many.

Josh McEachran and David Davis also parted ways with the club, and Karanka will have recognised that he has too many players on the fringes who just weren’t contributing enough.

Blues’ squad looks to have enough depth to compete for the rest of the campaign, although some players may find minutes harder to come by after recent signings.

Here we look at TWO players who may have wished they could’ve left St. Andrew’s before the deadline…

Josh Dacres-Cogley

Maxime Colin is one of the most reliable players at the club, so signing right-back Valery from Southampton was slightly puzzling.

And, one man who will have been annoyed is Josh Dacres-Cogley. He has been a decent backup for Blues, but he has only made three appearances in the league this season, and it’s hard to see how he adds to them now.

At 24, he needs to be playing regularly, and a move away would’ve given him the chance to do just that.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

This may surprise some, as Jutkiewicz has featured in all but two of Blues’ Championship fixtures.

But, his role in recent weeks has been that of an impact sub, and the arrival of Cosgrove, who is a similar player to Jutkiewicz, means he may now struggle to get off the bench.

There was believed to be interest from elsewhere in the striker, and he may have welcomed a switch to be the main man elsewhere, as it’s not going to happen with Birmingham now.