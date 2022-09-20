2 Birmingham City players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Birmingham City will be feeling reasonably content after their first 10 league games of the season, but will be hoping to climb to a less vulnerable position before the World Cup interval.

The one big highlight from their first set of games has to be their 3-2 victory against local rivals West Bromwich Albion, with Scott Hogan’s hat-trick ensuring they took three points away from The Hawthorns.

There have been low moments though and John Eustace will be aware of that during the international break, with expectations rising at St Andrew’s following the arrivals of Tahith Chong and Hannibal Mejbri.

Many supporters will still be grateful for a 21st-place finish though, as they look to remain afloat in their current division. If they can stay in the second tier, it could make Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson’s chances of success at St Andrew’s greater if they manage to complete their takeover of the club.

Even before the duo can make an impact in the transfer market, there will be a couple of players who may be looking to secure a move away from the Midlands outfit for one reason or another.

And we take a look at just two of those who could be on the prowl for a new club ahead of the January transfer window.

Neil Etheridge

With John Ruddy currently the first-choice keeper, it will be interesting to see whether the Philippines international is prepared to remain patient, though it’s not guaranteed that he’ll make another appearance this season.

There’s a good chance he will be involved in the FA Cup next year – but they may not go far in the competition and after making just one competitive appearance so far this term – he may look to move away to get regular playing time under his belt.

He’s arguably too good to be sitting on the bench in the second tier – and considering the club could be avoiding playing him because of a clause in his contract – they may be prepared to let him go.

Connal Trueman is due to become a free agent in January with Millwall only handing him a short-term contract – and he could be a cheap replacement considering he won’t be in high demand.

Trueman, who was born in the local area, may be open to a return and may be content being a backup after spending much of his time at Birmingham and The Den sitting on the sidelines.

Harlee Dean

With Lee Bowyer leaving the club in the summer, there’s perhaps less chance of Dean departing now.

However, he’s unlikely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when everyone’s fit, with Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty, Marc Roberts, George Friend and Nico Gordon all options for Eustace when all are available.

Krystian Bielik can also operate as a central defender – and though the Poland international’s fitness record in recent years isn’t the greatest – his presence and the other options could make Dean surplus to requirements.

There’s even a chance the second-tier side will move for another central defender when the January window arrives, so his situation is one to keep an eye on.

He enjoyed a fresh start with former loan club Sheffield Wednesday during the second half of last season – and that taste of football at Hillsborough may persuade him to push for a move away in the winter.