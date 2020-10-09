2 Birmingham City players who could still leave by next Friday’s 5pm deadline

Birmingham City have had a summer of significant change with Aitor Karanka taking charge and making his mark on the squad.

The Spaniard wasted little time in assessing the group he inherited, instead finding players he knew about to make an immediate difference.

And, you have to say that’s worked out so far. Blues are unbeaten in the league and have collected six points from their opening four games, whilst they look resolute and hard to beat.

However, that doesn’t mean the business is done as we enter the final week of the domestic window.

Karanka may be keen on bringing in a few more new faces and he will certainly look to trim his squad with several senior players on the fringes since he took over. Here we look at TWO who could depart in the next seven days…

Maikel Kieftenbeld

The defensive midfielder has been a reliable performer for Blues over the years and he did start Karanka’s first game – a cup defeat to Cambridge.

But, with several new midfield recruits arriving, notably Adam Clayton and Mikel San Jose, Kieftenbeld has no future at St. Andrew’s.

He has failed to make the match day squad for the past three games and will know he needs to leave if he is to get any minutes this season.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Birmingham City midfielders?

1 of 10 Which former Birmingham City midfielder is this? Reece Brown Darren Ambrose Robin Shroot Mark Duffy

David Davis

Another midfielder who needs a transfer is David Davis.

He wasn’t needed by Pep Clotet last season as he sanctioned a move for the ex-Wolves man to Charlton and it’s a similar story under Karanka.

As mentioned, Blues have plenty of options in the middle of the park and Davis is just nowhere in the team.