Birmingham City are heading into a busy summer transfer window, with both incomings and outgoings expected to be plentiful for John Eustace's side.

The Blues squad will look very different next season, as Blues gave an update on the squad situation via their official site recently confirming the departure of captain Troy Deeney among others, their statement said: "Six members of John Eustace’s First Team squad have been released. These are Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, whose most recent appearance was his 200th for Birmingham City, Troy Deeney, George Friend, Jordan Graham and Kevin Long. It must be noted that talks remain ongoing with a number of released players."

Who else could leave Birmingham City this summer?

With that now confirmed and with survival easily secured in the Championship for another season, the club will be planning how to add to the squad heading into 2023/34.

They will be hoping to start that soon. However, are waiting for ratification on American Tom Wagner's bid to buy the club. He has agreed to buy a 45.64% stake in the Blues, as per BBC Sport, giving fans renewed hope that it could be a very important and exciting transfer window for the club.

As part of the investment deal in the club, Wagner's Shelby Companies Limited will also take ownership of St. Andrew's stadium as well. The deal is subject to EFL approval, as well as that of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

With the transfer window on the horizon, we take a look at two players who could follow Troy Deeney out of the exit door this summer.

Neil Etheridge

The Blues shot-stopper has been a more periphery figure at St. Andrew's this season, playing only four games in all competitions.

This is due to the strong form of John Ruddy, who has usurped Etheridge and taken the number-one spot between the sticks.

The Filipino goalkeeper was the first choice for Birmingham in 2020/21, playing 43 games that season, having joined from Cardiff City in the summer.

However, the 33-year-old had some injury issues last season and played 23 games the following campaign. He is now the understudy to 36-year-old Ruddy and could look for a move away from Birmingham in search of more regular game time.

The Blues also have Zach Jeacock on their books and may be content with him as the back-up option to Ruddy, who claimed the Birmingham City player of the year award this season, and looks likely to be a mainstay again next season.

Sam Cosgrove

Cosgrove's 2021 move from Aberdeen has simply not worked out how he or Birmingham had hoped it would.

The 26-year-old has so far played 15 games for Birmingham failing to register a single goal or assist in that time, and instead has spent the last few seasons out on loan.

Cosgrove spent time with Shrewsbury Town, where he had a fairly unsuccessful stint on loan, scoring twice in 22 games.

He similarly struggled with AFC Wimbledon, scoring once during his loan spell. However, managed to score and assist 14 goals from 40 games for Plymouth Argyle, which will have helped rebuild a reputation which was once strong due to his exploits north of the border.

He will likely be sold or loaned again this summer, with only a year remaining on his deal and it unlikely the club and Eustace find a place for him within their set-up.