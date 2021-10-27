2 Birmingham City players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Birmingham City are currently looking to find far most consistency under the guidance of Lee Bowyer in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The Blues have only picked up four victories from their opening 14 league games, which has led to a lot of scratches of the head at St Andrew’s as we move closer to the half way stage of the campaign.

This form follows a summer of squad changes, with the Midlands based outfit bringing in no less than eight new faces to reinforce the team after a total of 15 players departed the club on both permanent and temporary deals.

There is also a chance that the Blues could lose further players during the upcoming January transfer window, with some individuals almost certain to attract interest in their services from elsewhere.

Quiz: Did these 25 Birmingham City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

Here, we take a look at TWO Birmingham City players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why…

Jobe Bellingham

The younger brother of his sibling Jude, Jobe Bellingham is a promising up and coming talent that is highly rated by the Blues.

Still aged just 16, the youngster has already notched up three goals in five games for the club’s youth side this term and is seemingly close to breaking into the first team.

As a result of this, some much larger sides across English and European football could be interested in signing the player who plenty of potential to develop into a real star over the coming years.

And it already seems that he has become a target for one of these European powerhouses, with The Sun recently reporting that Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a move for the younger of the Bellingham brothers.

Adam Clayton

The midfielder is currently well out of favour at St Andrew’s and was really pushing hard to get a move away from the club during the summer window.

He isn’t in Bowyer’s plans moving forwards and that is a fact that the manager has acknowledged previously.

Getting Clayton off the wage budget will certainly be viewed as a priority by the Blues and now they will be seeking to sound out potential buyers.

The player himself will surely have already had conversations with other clubs in order to get the ball rolling and it would be a shock if he is still with the club past January.