2 Birmingham City players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Birmingham City will be desperate to remain afloat in the Championship once again after coming uncomfortably close to the relegation zone several times over the past five years.

It looks as though manager Lee Bowyer will be working within a limited budget once again under the club’s current owners – but a potential takeover by Laurence Bassini could potentially mean the former midfielder has more funds to work with in the coming months.

For now though, with a takeover deal yet to be sealed, Craig Gardner and the West Midlands side’s boss may be working to bring in some top-quality loanees, whilst also taking an extensive look at the free-agent market like some of their league rivals in Bristol City and Cardiff already have, with the latter duo already recruiting several out-of-contract players.

Outgoings could help to raise some funds to bring more players in – and loaning some players out may even help in terms of lowering their wage bill temporarily – potentially enabling them to bring one or two more additions into their squad.

But who could potentially be let go temporarily? And who should be made available for a limited spell away from St Andrew’s with some of their current squad potentially benefitting from playing elsewhere during the 2022/23 campaign?

We take a look at two candidates that may be loaned out between now and the end of the summer window.

Harlee Dean

The centre-back is expected to leave St Andrew’s once again this summer after being placed on the transfer list – but it’s currently unclear whether he will be sold or leave on loan with the 30-year-old still under contract at this stage.

Dean has spoken out about his unhappiness at the way he left the club and admitted that he doesn’t see a way back for him at the club, with Bowyer echoing similar when quizzed on his former captain’s future.

With the defender likely to be unhappy when he returns to St Andrew’s then, he needs to be offloaded as quickly as possible, even if they make him available for free.

There is a chance his wage demands will be too high for some clubs though, so another loan deal could be an option at this stage and it’s a proposal the Blues should accept if it means they can get at least a reasonable chunk of his salary off their wage bill.

It would take something major for him to be included in the first team again, even with the current lack of depth they have at centre-back with Kristian Pedersen departing on the expiration of his contract and ex-loanee Teden Mengi returning to Manchester United.

George Hall

The 17-year-old is currently the subject of interest from Leeds United – but he has a contract at St Andrew’s until 2024 and the Blues should be looking to offload him temporarily to give him the chance to shine elsewhere.

His first-team opportunities are likely to be limited next season with Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham already available as options in the middle of the park.

With Taylor Richards returning to Brighton, one or two more midfield options may still come in and that would push Hall further down the pecking order, consigning him to football in the second-tier side’s youth system.

This wouldn’t be the worst outcome considering he’s only 17 – but he could be ready for the first team in a year or two if he’s allowed to go out and flourish elsewhere – so it’s an option they should certainly consider.

If they send him out on a season-long loan though, he will only have 12 months left on his deal by the time he comes back to the Midlands so they should be looking to get him tied down to another deal before sending him out.