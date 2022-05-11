2 Birmingham City players to watch out for next season

Birmingham City have not had a successful season this year.

The results have been poor and although Championship safety was secured, the Blues finished 20th in the league.

Their poor season has led to questions over the future of manager Lee Bowyer and many fans have expressed their disappointment in the squad.

However, for now it looks as though Bowyer will remain in charge and be responsible for strengthening the team over the summer.

There’s a lot of work to be done but it’s not all bad in the Blues camp and here we take a look at two Birmingham City players to watch out for next season.

Jordan James

At just 17-years-old, James has broken through to the first team at Birmingham this season and his first season has been impressive.

He has now made 20 appearances for the side and was able to contribute a goal and two assists in this time too.

Towards the end of the season he was in and out of the squad but the youngster has already shown plenty of promise.

Although this season has been far from ideal for the Blues, the experience of the disappointment and being in a team that has needed to fight for its safety will have no doubt given the young player some mental strength which he will be able to take forward.

Whilst Bowyer will want some more experienced heads in his side next year, James’ performances this year have justified his need to be included in the side next season and we will no doubt see the midfielder progress further and develop his game.

Juninho Bacuna

Bacuna joined Birmingham from Rangers at the end of January and since arriving has made 17 appearances, scoring twice and also providing three assists.

The 24-year-old has shown why the club were right to sign him this season and in the next campaign we can no doubt expect to see his involvement in the team continue to increase.

Since coming into the club, the midfielder has missed only one game showing that Bowyer already rates the player and now he has settled into the club, it’s expected that he will develop what he has already started to show this season.

Furthermore, the player is still quite young so has time to grow further and adapt into the team the way his manager may want him to.

Since he has already had a positive impact in a short time with the club, there is no doubt he will be able to build upon this next season.