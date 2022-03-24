2 Birmingham City dilemmas facing Lee Bowyer during this international break

Championship side Birmingham City have all but secured their second-tier safety despite worries about their league status in recent months.

But other sides including the likes of Reading, Barnsley and Peterborough United have been woeful up until recently and this is why Lee Bowyer’s side look as though they will be competing in the second tier once again next term.

This means the Blues can start planning for the long term with the summer transfer window coming down the tracks – and in fairness to their manager – his recruitment has been pretty much spot on during his tenure so far.

He may want to focus on the short term to ensure he retains his job until then – but their success during the 2022/23 campaign may depend on their planning.

But what specific dilemmas face the second-tier outfit’s boss? What decisions does he need to make during this international break?

We have selected just two issues that will be on his agenda over the next week.

Time to approach Thomas?

The Blues are interested in a move for current free agent Terell Thomas, according to yesterday’s report from TEAMtalk.

The former AFC Wimbledon centre-back is currently unattached following his departure from Crewe Alexandra in the latter stages of January – and is plying his trade with Championship side Reading.

At this point though, he’s only at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on a trial basis and has only appeared at an Under-23’s level, allowing Bowyer’s men to swoop in and offer a deal to the 26-year-old until the end of the season.

Following Andre Wisdom’s departure as he linked up with Sheffield United, Thomas may be their most viable option at this stage with the Blues’ boss even though it doesn’t look as though the former will earn a deal at Bramall Lane.

Wisdom was deemed to be too unfit to be an option for the West Midlands outfit, but it remains to be seen whether they go ahead and offer Thomas a deal.

He hasn’t made a single Championship appearance during his career thus far – but Birmingham desperately need more options in central defence and they need to weigh up whether to make an approach or not.

A good start to enter transfer negotiations?

Birmingham currently have five loanees at their disposal – and would want to make most of those temporary deals permanent.

However, they are realistic enough to know that longer-term agreements for the likes of Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong are all but impossible at this stage.

Deals for the likes of Onel Hernandez and Lyle Taylor are definitely ones they can finalise if the relevant backing is given by the club’s board though.

This is because Taylor and Hernandez are likely to be surplus to requirements at Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough next season, so a cut-price deal may be able to be negotiated.

However, the earlier they enter negotiations, the lower the price they may be able to negotiate and considering Bowyer is likely to be operating within a tight budget again, this could be crucial for their summer business.

But it remains to be seen whether the board have provided him with clarity on what they can and can’t spend during the next window.