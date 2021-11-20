2 Birmingham City dilemmas facing Lee Bowyer ahead of Hull match today

Birmingham City have been hovering in midtable so far this season and will be hoping to kick their season on with them sitting just six points off the playoff places.

However, they will have a tough test against a Hull City side who will be hoping to build on a win in their last game against Barnsley.

Lee Bowyer’s side went into the international break on the back of a defeat with Reading grabbing a late winner which will have frustrated all at the club.

Nonetheless, Bowyer will be demanding a reaction today in their game against Hull, and here we take a look at TWO dilemmas facing the former Charlton manager

Creating chances without Jordan Graham

When Tahith Chong picked up an injury that ruled him out until the second half of the season, there may have been fears of where the creative spark will come from for Birmingham.

Up stepped Jordan Graham who became an important cog for the Blues going forward having laid on two assists in his last two games prior to injury. But he’s expected to miss the game against Hull, leaving Bowyer sratching his head at where he can get creativity from his side.

Nonetheless, the likes of Riley McGree and Jeremie Bela are going to have to step up in Graham’s absence.

Putting their chances away

Birmingham City have been one of the most underperforming teams in the division this season when it comes to putting chances away.

During that poor run of seven games without a win, Bowyer’ side were still creating an abundance of chances but not taking them. Without Graham in the side, as well Chong that creativity will naturally start to dwindle in games, so taking chances is essential for Birmingham.

With Troy Deeney, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan scoring just nine between them so far this season, the pressure is on them to start putting those chances away.