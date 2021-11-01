2 Birmingham City decisions facing Lee Bowyer ahead of Bristol City clash

After a run of seven games without a win which stretched over the course of a full month, Birmingham City have found their feet again in the Championship with back-to-back victories.

Lee Bowyer hasn’t changed much from the winless run but something seems to have clicked as he’s guided the Blues to back-to-back successes against Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

They are slowly looking like the team that started the 2021-22 season in good form once again and certain players like Troy Deeney are now stepping up and showing what they’re capable of.

The games are coming thick and fast though and the Blues head back to St. Andrew’s tomorrow night to face Bristol City – let’s look at two decisions that Bowyer has to contend with ahead of the visit of the Robins.

Does Chong return if fit?

There was a surprise omission from Bowyer’s team at Middlesbrough on Saturday as Tahith Chong was missing entirely from the squad.

The Manchester United loanee has appeared in all but one Championship match since signing for the Midlands side and has been one of the better performers, but it didn’t seem as though they missed him at the Riverside.

Coming in for Chong on Saturday was Australian midfielder Riley McGree, who has had precious few opportunities under Bowyer but is starting to take his chances.

He followed up a goal against Swansea City with a fantastic performance against Boro and it’s one that would surely see him as undroppable.

There’s no certainties that Chong will be fit for tomorrow’s clash and if he’s not then it makes Bowyer’s decision simple – but if he does recover in time then how does he fit both into the same team?

Who partners Sunjic in midfield?

Another dilemma that Bowyer has is which midfield pairing he selects, with the likelihood being that Ivan Sunjic is definitely on the team-sheet tomorrow evening.

The Croat has played in all but one league match this season and up until the last four matches it has been summer signing Ryan Woods partnering him.

That all changed though against West Bromwich Albion when Gary Gardner returned to the line-up after a suspension, which has consigned Woods to the substitutes bench since.

Does Bowyer alter a winning team or does Woods have to bide his time a bit longer to get another opportunity? It may be in his mind to change things just so the team does not get tired but it would be a surprise if Woods did get back in tomorrow evening.