Watford welcome Queens Park Rangers to Vicarage Road on the opening day of the Championship season on Saturday.

It was another year of managerial instability for Watford last season, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all taking charge as the Hornets recorded a disappointing 11th-placed finish.

Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is the latest man to assume the hot seat at Vicarage Road, becoming the 19th permanent manager the Pozzo family have employed since their takeover in 2012.

Ismael will be hoping to bring some much-needed stability to the club, but he will be without Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr after the pair completed moves to Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille respectively.

There have been a number of other departures, with the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling, Mario Gaspar, Domingos Quina, William Troost-Ekong, Adrian Blake, Joseph Hungbo and Christian Kabasele also leaving the club.

Ismael has brought in Tom Ince, Rhys Healey, Jake Livermore, Matheus Martins and Jamal Lewis so far this summer, but the 47-year-old will be keen to further strengthen his squad before the closure of the transfer window.

The Hornets face an R's side who themselves will be hoping for a better season after narrowly avoiding relegation last term following a dismal second half of the campaign.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at some of the dilemmas facing Ismael ahead of the opening day.

Which big Watford dilemmas does Valerien Ismael face for the QPR clash?

Left-back decision

Ismael needs to decide whether to start with Jamal Lewis after his arrival on loan from Newcastle United or stick with James Morris, who has featured in the role during pre-season.

Morris established himself in the first-team last season, making 14 appearances in all competitions and he signed a new three-year deal at the club in April, underlining how highly-rated he is at Vicarage Road.

Lewis is likely to be the Hornets' first-choice left-back next season, particularly given his outstanding performances in the Championship during the 2018-19 campaign when he helped Norwich City to the title, but the 25-year-old only joined the club last week and after falling out of favour at Newcastle in recent years, there are question marks over whether he will be fully match fit.

The 25-year-old made just four appearances for the Magpies last season, so he may need time to get up to speed with Ismael's style of play.

Attacking selection

It will be intriguing to see who Ismael opts to start with in the attacking areas against the R's.

While Pedro and Sarr are impossible to replace, Ismael does still have some strong options at his disposal, including Ince, Martins, Ken Sema and Yaser Asprilla.

Ismael also has a decision to make whether to start with Healey or to play Vakoun Bayo up front.

Healey made just four appearances for Toulouse last season, missing much of the campaign with a serious knee injury, so Ismael must manage him carefully early on, particularly given the lack of strikers at the club.

Bayo struggled to nail down a regular starting place in the team following his move from Charleroi last summer and he returned to the Belgian side on loan in January, but he did show glimpses of his ability in the first half of last season and he could be a useful asset.