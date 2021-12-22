2 big transfer decisions that Valerien Ismael at West Brom could need to make in the next few weeks

West Brom’s push for promotion from the Championship appears to have hit a few stumbling blocks in recent weeks.

The Baggies have won just two of their last seven league games, meaning that pressure is starting to mount on Valerien Ismael from certain sections of the fanbase, despite the fact they still sit fourth in the current Championship table.

As a result, the January transfer window could be crucial for West Brom, as they look to put together a squad capable of securing promotion during the second half of the season.

That will now doubt leave Ismael with some big calls to make over the future of a number of players, who may or may not currently be playing for the Baggies.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two West Brom transfer decisions that Ismael may have to make next month, right here.

Who is the right striker to bring in?

Goals have been a big problem for West Brom this season, with no player yet reaching double figures for the Baggies in the league, unlike the rest of the clubs in the top four.

As a result, it seems a new striker is a priority for West Brom next month, with Ismael admitting as much after his side’s frustrating goalless draw with struggling Barnsley on Friday night.

However, there is no point in the Baggies simply going out and signing the first striker they find, since their is no guarantee he will fit into their system and style of play, meaning Ismael is going to have consider his options clearly and concisely, to ensure he brings the right option in for the club.

What is the right price for Sam Johnstone?

At the other end of the pitch, one West Brom player who looks set to attract plenty of attention come January, is Sam Johnstone.

A number of Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in the goalkeeper, who is well into the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns.

That means that January could be West Brom’s last chance to receive a fee for the England international, who feels too good to lose for nothing.

But given his importance to the club’s promotion push, Ismael will have to ensure that West Brom receive a fee that reflects the goalkeeper’s role in the squad, if he does leave next month.