2 big transfer decisions that Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers could need to make in the next few weeks

Blackburn Rovers’ recent resurgence under the guidance of manager Tony Mowbray has been nothing short of spectacular.

A run of six wins in their last seven league games has resulted in Rovers climbing up to third in the Championship standings.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be intriguing to see whether Blackburn decide to engage in any business.

Whilst Mowbray may be tempted to bolster his squad by signing some new players, he may also have to fend off interest from elsewhere for some of his star performers.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO big transfer decisions that the Blackburn boss may need to make in the coming weeks…

Will Mowbray be able to keep Brereton Diaz at the club?

When you consider that Brereton Diaz has now scored 19 goals in the Championship this season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting a great deal of interest from elsewhere.

Leeds United, Sevilla and Brighton & Hove Albion have all been linked with a move for the Chile international who is believed to be valued at £25m by Blackburn.

Brereton-Diaz’s current deal is set to expire next summer and thus this transfer window may represent the last chance that Blackburn will get to secure a major fee for him if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

Yet with Rovers pushing for promotion, Mowbray may be willing to take a gamble regarding the forward’s future by keeping him at Ewood Park as the club could secure a return to the Premier League in the New Year with the 22-year-old in their side.

Could John Souttar be drafted in as a replacement for Darragh Lenihan?

Another player who is set to be out of contract following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign is Darragh Lenihan.

Despite the fact that Lenihan has made 21 league appearances for Rovers this season, an agreement over a new deal has yet to be made.

If the 27-year-old is unwilling to commit his future to the club, Blackburn may opt to sign John Souttar as a long-term replacement for him.

A report by Lancashire Live last month suggested that Rovers were keeping tabs on the defender ahead of a potential swoop.

One of Hearts’ stand-out performers this season, Souttar is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.21 in the Scottish Premiership.

If Rovers are indeed looking into the possibility of making a move for the defender, they will need to act quickly as he is also attracting interest from the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Stoke City.