2 big transfer decisions that Steve Morison at Cardiff City could need to make in the next few weeks

Cardiff have looked a much better side when they have been led by Steve Morison – and heading into his first transfer window as manager, he could have a few decisions to make over transfers and the squad.

The Bluebirds have been near the bottom of the table so far this season and with the squad heading towards the relegation places, the side decided to part ways with boss Mick McCarthy.

Steve Morison was handed the reins and the side have now looked much better in terms of their performances. They’ve even bagged points on a much more regular basis and are now trying to pull away from the drop zone.

If the Bluebirds can add some more solid faces to their side in the winter window and Morison can create a squad to his liking, then the club could certainly end the season on a high. But what decisions could the new boss have to make?

Do the Bluebirds still move for 26-year-old winger?

Cardiff could certainly use some additional forward players, as the more creative players they have in their squad the better.

One player who has been linked is Ryan Hedges, with the Daily Record reporting that Cardiff were keen before they sacked their former manager. The decision that needs to be made then by Steve Morison is whether to continue their pursuit of the man or whether to pick some fresh targets.

He’s looked sharp in Scotland for Aberdeen and could be available for relatively cheap, so it could be a shrewd signing if they decide to go ahead with a bid for the player.

However, Morison is not the same man as his predecessor – he has his own style of play and will also have his own names that he wants to bring in. Hedges though is a decent prospect and for the price you may have to pay, it could be worth going for the player anyway.

The new boss then will have to decide whether to hold onto those previous targets or go in a different direction entirely.

Is there a player worth loaning out?

Cardiff have a number of talented players in their ranks but at the end of the day, there are only eleven spots in the first-team – and that means some players are going to miss out.

It means that Morison could decide to send some of them out on short-term deals for the rest of the season, as they look to gain some experience in competitive football on a regular basis. The likes of Chanka Zimba, Isaak Davies, Sam Bowen and Kieron Evans are players that look talented but can’t get on the pitch regularly.

If Morison wants to continue to have a solid base of players to work with going forward, then it could be worth sending them out on loan so they can return to Cardiff with more experience and be ready to play in the first-team.

The question that Morison has to answer is who does he want to keep around the squad for now and who does he feel could benefit from a loan deal.