2 big transfer decisions that Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest could need to make in the next few weeks

Nottingham Forest have plenty to ponder going into the January transfer window with the opportunity to strengthen their squad which has them on the verge of the play-off places.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 16 league games and have built a lot of positive momentum around the City Ground as a result. Steve Cooper will be hoping that the club can keep hold of their better players who are set to be linked with moves away and that they will bring in a handful of shrewd additions to supplement the shortcomings of the squad.

Cooper has finished in the top six in both of his previous seasons as a Championship manager and will have his sights set firmly on completing that hat-trick.

Here, we have taken a look at two big transfer decisions the Welshman could need to make at Forest in the next few weeks…

Prioritise Djed Spence

Djed Spence has been thriving in his season-long loan move from Middlesbrough, however Chris Wilder’s men have the option to recall the flying wideman in January if they see fit. Isaiah Jones has thrown the cat amongst the pigeons though, performing excellently in a right wing back role in recent weeks, suggesting that Spence may not be first choice at Boro.

If Spence is available to purchase on a permanent basis then the general consensus will be to go for it, but Cooper may have other areas of the squad that he would like to strengthen. It is a dilemma, but Forest would like to keep him on board if they can.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from Watford in the last five seasons? Yes No

Striker cover

Adam Idah, Keinan Davis and Marcus Forss have all been linked with a loan move to the City Ground come the turn of the year. Cooper will be choosing carefully who he wants to recruit to provide cover for Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban.

If talismanic striker Grabban is to pick up an injury then there will be a hole at the top of the pitch that needs filling. Idah, Davis and Forss’ recent second tier promotion experience could be huge in the fine margins that can make such a difference in the Championship.