2 big transfer decisions that Russell Martin at Swansea City could need to make in the next few weeks

Swansea City’s transfer business in January could have been massively impacted this week thanks to football going behind closed doors again in Wales.

The Swans’ income is going to be impacted in the duration that their stadium is going to empty and there’s no end date placed on that, and Russell Martin has already hinted at no transfer business being done because of that.

Could that mean a Swansea star needs to be cashed in on next month to help the finances? The likes of Connor Roberts and Jamal Lowe already departed in the summer so Martin will be hoping that that doesn’t have to be the case whatsoever.

Quiz: Can you remember Swansea City’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 2020: vs QPR? Won 1-0 Won 2-0 Won 3-0 Won 4-0

With the January window looming, let’s look at two big decisions the head coach of Swansea may need to make ahead of the start of 2022.

Fending off bids for Piroe

January is generally a time where some Premier League clubs decide that a new striker is needed to turn their seasons around, and there’s quite a few teams you could put in that bracket this season.

The Championship is normally a good place to look for one of those players, and in Joel Piroe there is a player who is still years away from hitting his peak and has also been in prolific form this season.

Having signed for just £1 million from PSV in the summer, the 22-year-old has netted 11 times in 21 Championship matches, and Planet Swans reported a few weeks ago that Leicester City were watching his progress with interest.

Will other top flight clubs be watching ahead of January? Probably – and both Martin and the club will need to decide if there’s a figure that is acceptable should those offers inevitably come.

Pursue a move for McAtee?

Jamie Paterson has been a revelation of a free transfer for Swansea this season, but he needs assistance on the creating goals front in his position.

Swansea were linked with a move for Manchester City talent James McAtee at the start of November – a natural attacking midfielder who looks ready for regular senior football.

City are said to be reluctant to let McAtee go in January but they have not ruled it out entirely, so now Martin must decide if he wants Swansea’s hierarchy to pursue a move for the teenager.

Due to the constraints surrounding the no fans and the knock-on effect on finances they may need help in the form of waiving a loan fee for McAtee but if there’s guarantees on his game-time then it could be possible.