2 big transfer decisions that Poya Asbaghi at Barnsley could need to make in the next few weeks

Barnsley are entering an important period of their season as they are currently languishing in the Championship relegation zone.

The Tykes would be rock bottom of the second tier if it wasn’t for Derby County’s 21-point deduction which shows how badly the Yorkshire side have been at it this season.

It’s a stark contrast to their position in May as they secured a play-off place under Valerien Ismael – what a difference seven months can make.

Poya Asbaghi replaced Markus Schopp in the dugout last month and he has a fight on his hands to turn things around – and the January transfer window could cause more problems than it may give solutions.

Let’s look at two big transfer decisions the Swede will have to make in the next few weeks.

Cash in on Styles?

After a breakout season in 2020-21 as a left-wing-back, it’s perhaps surprising that there wasn’t more interest in Callum Styles during the course of the summer.

The 21-year-old remained a Tyke after no serious interest emerged in his signature, but even in a struggling side during the current campaign the youngster is now gaining admirers.

One of those sides is Celtic who have been linked with his signature ahead of the January window, with Ange Postecoglou looking to strengthen his options on the left side of the pitch.

The option Barnsley have in Styles’ contract essentially means he is contracted to the club until the summer of 2024, so it would take a big bid to prize him away from Oakwell but Asbaghi may decide that he wants to cash in on the former Bury man to try and strengthen multiple areas of the pitch.

Time to let Woodrow go?

Another player who is attracting interest is skipper Cauley Woodrow, who has been criticised by sections of the fanbase this season for his performances.

The 27-year-old has only scored four times so far but that apparently has not bothered his former boss Valerien Ismael, who is interested in taking him to West Brom, per The Athletic.

Woodrow’s current deal expires at Oakwell in June 2023, and with his recent performances not being as good as they once were, could Barnsley decide to cash in?

Despite his paltry goal return so far this season, Woodrow could still fetch millions and it’s not like the club aren’t well-stocked up-front as well, with Aaron Leya Iseka and Carlton Morris able to step into his shoes.