2 big transfer decisions that Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United could need to make in the next few weeks

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will no doubt be relishing the opportunity to potentially add to his squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

The new man at the helm has made a great start to life in the hot seat at Bramall Lane and has overseen a rapid turnaround in results that now sees the Blades looking up the league table rather than down it.

Moving forwards into the new year, the Steel City side will understandably be viewing the impending window as a chance to assess where their squad is at as a whole following a testing start to the campaign.

With some players having already been linked with moves away from the club, it appears that Sheffield United could be in for a very busy month ahead.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Sheffield United strikers play for now?

1 of 20 What club does Ched Evans play for now? Salford City Fleetwood Town Preston North End Blackpool

Here, we take you through TWO big transfer decisions that Heckingbottom could make over the next few weeks…

Sell Chris Basham?

The centre back has previously been linked with a move to Middlesbrough – who are now managed by former Blades boss Chris Wilder – and could well be on the move in the new year.

Despite the speculation over his future, Basham has played a vital role in the club’s return to form under Heckingbottom and could now be in line for a new contract.

His current deal at Bramall Lane is due to expire in the summer of next year, however the Blades are said to possess the option to extend it by a further 12 months should they wish to do so.

It will be intriguing to see what the club plan to do about the 33-year-old, as he both isn’t getting any younger and doesn’t appear to be any closer to agreeing a new deal with the hierarchy.

Recall Daniel Jebbison?

The young striker is currently out on loan at Burton Albion in Sky Bet League One, but there have been some murmurs in some quarters that he could well be recalled in the new year.

Jebbison of course burst onto the scene during the 2020/21 campaign as he scored in the Premier League against Everton after being given his chance in the first team.

He has since gone on to score six times for Burton across all competitions and is said to be impressing not only the Blades but also clubs from the Premier League.

With Heckingbottom having hinted that he could sell some of his forwards this coming January, there could well be a chance for Jebbison to come back and make an impact in the first team once more.