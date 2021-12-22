2 big transfer decisions that Michael O’Neill at Stoke City could need to make in the next few weeks

Stoke City still occupy a play-off place at present but they will be well aware of the chasing pack growing in confidence behind them.

The Potters are currently a point ahead of Nottingham Forest in seventh and will be hoping to use January to maximise their chances of remaining in the division’s top six.

With their Boxing Day trip against Barnsley now postponed, Michael O’Neill’s men have to wait until the 30th of the month before they are back in Championship action.

But before that, here are two transfer decisions that O’Neill will have to contend with as January nears…

A move for John Souttar?

Injuries to key personnel has been a key theme this season, with Nick Powell already missing a large chunk of the season.

Another player who is set to miss a big part of this season is Harry Souttar, with his expected time on the sidelines meaning a centre-back could come in during the January transfer window.

In fact, the Potters have been linked with the Australian international’s brother, John, who is currently plying his trade with Hearts.

It remains to be seen if a move will be made for the 25-year-old in January, with the elder brother impressing on both the domestic and international stage this year.

A move for an exciting League One prospect?

Stoke have emerged as an interested party in young Cambridge United player Saleem Akanbi, as per a report from The Sun on Sunday (19/12, page 69).

The 17-year-old is also being watched by Premier League club Wolves, meaning it could be a difficult move to complete for the Potters.

Given his age and lack of experience in a senior set up, it is extremely likely that the exciting prospect will be recruited for the Championship club’s youth set up.