2 big transfer decisions that Marco Silva at Fulham could need to make in the next few weeks

Fulham’s push for Championship promotion has started to hit a few stumbling blocks in recent weeks.

The Cottagers have failed to win any of their last five games, meaning that while they are still top of the Championship table, they are now just three points clear of the play-off places.

As a result, the January transfer window could now be crucial for the Cottagers, as they look to put together a squad capable of getting them back on track in the battle for a return to the Premier League.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two significant transfer decisions that Fulham manager Marco Silva may have to make in the January transfer window, right here.

Have Fulham signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last five seasons?

1 of 20 Have Fulham signed a player from Liverpool? Yes No

Can they afford to let Tosin Adarabioyo go?

One Fulham player who could be the subject of interest next month is Tosin Adarabioyo, with Newcastle reportedly interested in the centre back.

Having started 19 of the Cottagers 23 league games this season, the 24-year-old has become a key figure in defence for Fulham, and it could be a big blow for them to lose his influence at the back.

However, Newcastle’s new-found riches do mean they could pay Fulham a significant amount for Adarabioyo, which could be used to reinvest in the rest of the squad. Silva therefore, could have a big call to make over how much he thinks Adarabioyo is worth, if the Magpies do come in with a big offer.

Does he need another striker?

Despite scoring a remarkable 22 league goals this season, Aleksandar Mitrovic is going through something of a quiet patch at the minute.

The usually unstoppable Serbian has scored just once during the five game winless run the Cottagers are currently on, and that does highlight something of an issue, given Fulham’s only other centre forward options are the rather inexperienced duo of Rodrigo Muniz and Jay Stansfield.

That could become something of an issue if Mitrovic was to find himself out of action long term due to injury or suspension, so the question of some extra cover for the 27-year-old could be something for Silva to consider over the coming weeks.