2 big transfer decisions that Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City could need to make in the next few weeks

The January transfer window is edging ever closer with Birmingham City facing a couple of dilemmas.

The Blues are currently in 17th place and are eight points clear of the relegation places, whilst they are the same number of points away from the play-off spots.

Given the competitive and close nature of the Championship this season, Lee Bowyer will still be viewing the top six as an objective.

However, he will be aware that a continuation of the club’s current form could lead them into a scrap for Championship survival.

Here, we take a look at two big transfer decisions that will be on Bowyer’s mind as we head closer to the new year…

Cutting edge and creativity from central areas

Riley McGree will be ending his loan spell with the Blues in January, whilst Tahith Chong will be sidelined for a few more months it would appear.

When the midfielder leaves, he will leave a glaring void in the creativity department, and it will be no surprise to see the Blues delving back into the market to try and address this.

McGree and Chong are two players that spark fear in their opposition, with both players possessing the attacking qualities to shine in the division.

Adding defensive reinforcements

There have been questions throughout this season as to whether Wolves were going to recall Dion Sanderson from his loan spell at St Andrew’s.

The 21-year-old has proven to be a more than competent option at Championship level and is destined for a big future in the Premier League.

Lee Bowyer confirmed during his post-Blackburn press conference, and as it was cited by Birmingham Live, that Harlee Dean will be transfer listed in January, meaning they may need to find some replacements.