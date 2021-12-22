2 big transfer decisions that Leam Richardson at Wigan Athletic could need to make in the next few weeks

Wigan Athletic have certainly made a good start to their Sky Bet League One campaign under the guidance of Leam Richardson and will be looking to build on it further moving into the new year.

At present the Latics currently occupy second place in the league standings, and are just two points off the leaders Rotherham United, who by comparison have played a game more.

This means that the Lancashire side are in a great position as the January transfer window continues to rapidly approach on the horizon, with Richardson sure to be thinking about the potential opportunities that he could have to add to his existing squad.

Given the amount of investment that was pumped into the team over the summer, it is fair to assume that Wigan will once again be busy when the window reopens in just over a weeks time.

Here, we take you through TWO big decisions that the Latics boss could have to make over the course of next month…

Sign Ched Evans?

The Latics are said to be interested in signing Preston North End striker Ched Evans to solve their forward crisis in the new year.

At present Charlie Wyke is unavailable for a long period and Stephen Humphrys is struggling to score goals in League One.

Evans has proven pedigree at third tier level after taking in a good spell with Fleetwood Town earlier in his career prior to his move to Deepdale.

It would be interesting to see if he could be tempted into making the move to the DW Stadium in January.

Sign Jack Payne?

The Swindon Town midfielder is another player that Wigan are said to be keeping tabs on ahead of January, withe the 27-year-old also being said to be of interest to MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers.

Payne has been influential for the League Two club so far this season and boasts a record of nine goals and two assists across all competitions up to this point.

Given that his contract is set to be up at the County Ground next summer, he could well be tempted by the offer of a more lucrative deal at a higher level.

With Wigan possessing the type of financial muscle required to lure in such a player, it will be interesting to see if they firm up their interest in Payne when January rolls around.