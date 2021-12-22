2 big transfer decisions that Karl Robinson at Oxford United could need to make in the next few weeks

Oxford United and Karl Robinson have been right up amongst the play-off spots in League One so far this season and the side will be desperate to finally land a promotion into the Championship.

In order to land that promotion, the boss may need to dip his hand into his pocket and splash some cash in January to ensure that the club and the players he has can continue to compete in the top six.

During the winter window then, there could be a number of choices for Robinson to make as manager of the side in terms of which players the boss wants to bring in and which he could consider selling on.

With some players likely to be shown the exit doors and others brought in, here are two big transfer decisions that Oxford could make.

Is James Norwood still available and do Oxford make a move?

Ipswich manager Paul Cook looked like he was likely to try and sell on James Norwood in the winter window, with the striker playing for the club’s reserve side. He was getting no game-time and was prepared for a move to find some.

However, after the player was brought back into the side with Cook leaving the club, it begs the question of whether he is still available for a deal or not and whether the Tractor Boys will now want to keep hold of him.

The 31-year-old player had not featured for his club since October. However, he’s featured in their last two games against Wigan and Sunderland and scored in both of those ties. He’s doing himself plenty of favours and may now make himself a regular first-team star.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Karl Robinson was keeping tight-lipped over a potential move for him amidst links to the player.

The Oxford interest in the player may still remain but the willingness to sell from Ipswich may not. The question then is should Robinson launch a bid for the forward still and could he test the waters at Ipswich over a move or will he now have to look elsewhere for a striker?

Which Oxford players should be shown the door?

With Karl Robinson dealing with a squad of players that could be out of contract at the end of the season, one of the first port of calls for the boss could be deciding who he wants to keep and who can leave in the winter window.

Oxford’s James Henry has been a mainstay in the side this campaign and has bagged goals (and assists) regularly to boot. They won’t want to sell the player but his performances could lead to some interest in his services – and Karl Robinson then may have to try and either tie him down to a new deal quickly or sell him on before he leaves for nothing in the summer.

It’s also the same for Mark Sykes, who has again been a frequent feature in the team and is likely to be handed a new deal – but it depends on the interest in him.

The Oxford boss then will need to either move quickly to tie them to new deals or see if there is any interest in their services in the winter window.