2 big transfer decisions that Gary Rowett at Millwall could need to make in the next few weeks

Millwall currently find themselves in quite a familiar position as the new year nears once again.

The Lions have often sat just outside the play-off positions come the festive period, with their ambition of winning promotion to the Premier League still very much intact.

Gary Rowett will be hoping to use the January transfer window to great effect when it opens in just over a week and will be hoping to end up with a side who can trouble the top-six positions.

Here, we take a look at two big transfer decisions that Rowett will have to make in the next couple of weeks…

Will they add Uche Ikpeazu to their ranks?

Middlesbrough have given the green light to Uche Ikpeazu to find a new club in January, according to reports, with the 26-year-old the victim to a changing philosophy and playing style under Chris Wilder.

The Lions have emerged as an interested party in the 26-year-old, as per a report from Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69).

Ikpeazu would bring intelligence and physicality to the frontline, with the striker proving to work well with other forwards in whatever team he has played in.

Ikpeazu certainly possesses a lot of desirable attributes that would make a January move worthwhile.

Competition for Danny McNamara

Danny McNamara is certainly impressing from the right-wing-back role at present, but he does have much competition.

Ryan Leonard has been trusted with operating on the right of a back five, but ultimately, hie much more effective in the middle of the park.

With Mahlon Romeo on loan at Portsmouth, and Millwall not possessing the option to recall him, McNamara has no out-and-out wing-backs to contend with.

Whilst this might not be prioritised, because of McNamara’s evident ability and Leonard’s versatility, it may be one to keep an eye on.