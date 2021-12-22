2 big transfer decisions that Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday could need to make in the next few weeks

Despite losing just three matches all season, Sheffield Wednesday will go into Christmas sitting outside of League One’s play-off places.

The Owls lost those matches in the space of a six-game period between the end of August and beginning of October – it’s the amount of draws that the Yorkshire side have picked up that has left them outside of the top six.

Darren Moore’s side have had 10 of those in 22 matches so far but they’re on a 12-game unbeaten run, so they are going into 2022 in a solid position.

With the transfer window just around the corner though, Moore has some big decisions to make – let’s look at two of those that may need to be deliberated on.

Accept a bid for Windass?

Josh Windass’ future over the summer was heavily speculated on, with the likes of Millwall having offers rejected for the attacking midfielder.

He was Wednesday’s top scorer last season but a hamstring injury in pre-season meant his competitive debut was only last month, but he’s already been on the scoresheet twice after scoring against MK Dons and Wycombe.

A FLW exclusive recently revealed that both Middlesbrough and West Brom will be tracking Windass in January and it will be interesting to see if the Owls’ resolve is tested by any offers.

The fact that he extended his contract in the summer suggests he’s happy trying to get Wednesday back to the Championship but things can change very quickly in football.

A new centre-back?

Wednesday have suffered from some major struggles in their defence this season and mainly in recent weeks, with the likes of Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson having to fill in at the back.

Dominic Iorfa has been injured since October, Lewis Gibson likewise and so has the experienced Sam Hutchinson, which just shows how hamstrung Moore has been in that area of the pitch.

Whilst the most recent player to be linked with joining Wednesday is a forward in West Brom’s Rayhaan Tulloch, it appears that the defence is in need of the most strengthening.

That’s why Moore needs to decide if he’s going to bring one in or now during the window very soon, as it’ll need to be tied up early in the window.